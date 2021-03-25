Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly and : Pfizer and Lilly Report Unfavorable FDA Advisory Panel Vote for Tanezumab -- Update

03/25/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details)

By Josh Beckerman

Pfizer Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. announced an unfavorable vote from a joint Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on tanezumab for osteoarthritis pain.

The companies said the vote was one in favor and 19 against on the single voting question focused on whether the proposed risk evaluation and mitigation strategy will ensure benefits outweigh risks.

Pfizer and Lilly said that "while we are disappointed with today's outcome, we continue to believe that tanezumab has a positive benefit-risk profile for patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain for whom current treatments are ineffective or not appropriate."

An FDA briefing document posted this week said "the review team has concluded that the tanezumab development program provides substantial evidence of effectiveness. However, the treatment effect size is modest, and there is no convincing evidence of a superior efficacy of tanezumab over NSAIDs."

In June 2010, Pfizer suspended the osteoarthritis clinical program for tanezumab following a small number of reports of patients experiencing the worsening of osteoarthritis, leading to joint replacement. In 2013, Pfizer and Lilly entered a world-wide co-development and co-commercialization agreement for the drug, which in 2017 was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1837ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1.62% 183.09 Delayed Quote.6.71%
PFIZER, INC. 0.17% 35.67 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
06:37pELI LILLY AND  : Pfizer and Lilly Report Unfavorable FDA Advisory Panel Vote for..
DJ
04:21pELI LILLY AND  : Pfizer, Eli Lilly Report Unfavorable FDA Advisory Panel Vote fo..
DJ
03/23ELI LILLY AND  : Prevails In Blocking Immediate Implementation Of HHS's 340B Dru..
AQ
03/23ELI LILLY AND  : Fitch Rates Indianapolis Local Pub Improv Bond Bank, IN's $75MM..
AQ
03/18ELI LILLY AND COMPANY  : - Lilly Presents Patient-Reported Outcomes from the Pos..
AQ
03/17ELI LILLY AND COMPANY  : - Lilly's Mirikizumab Helps Patients Achieve Clinical R..
AQ
03/17ELI LILLY AND  : Lilly Presents Patient-Reported Outcomes from the Positive Phas..
PR
03/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Nokia, Berkshire Hathaway
03/16ELI LILLY AND  : Mirikizumab Meets Main Endpoints in 12-Week Phase 3 Induction S..
DJ
03/16ELI LILLY AND  : Lilly's Mirikizumab Helps Patients Achieve Clinical Remission a..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 886 M - -
Net income 2021 7 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 215,49 $
Last Close Price 180,17 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.71%171 838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.88%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.94%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.82%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.80%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ