Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly and : to Provide Covid-19 Drug to U.S. Army

01/27/2021 | 05:52pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

The Pentagon on Wednesday said Eli Lilly and Co. was awarded a $625 million modification to a contract for 500,000 doses of LY-CoV555, a Covid-19 therapeutic drug treatment.

The Pentagon said the work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has an estimated completion date of Jan. 27.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity, the Pentagon said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1752ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 414 M - -
Net income 2020 5 821 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,36x
EV / Sales 2021 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 193,97 $
Last Close Price 212,72 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY25.99%192 848
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%448 796
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.51%312 213
NOVARTIS AG0.81%214 457
PFIZER INC.1.36%207 384
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.89%203 035
