Eli Lilly and : to Provide Covid-19 Drug to U.S. Army

By Stephen Nakrosis

The Pentagon on Wednesday said Eli Lilly and Co. was awarded a $625 million modification to a contract for 500,000 doses of LY-CoV555, a Covid-19 therapeutic drug treatment.

The Pentagon said the work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has an estimated completion date of Jan. 27.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity, the Pentagon said.

