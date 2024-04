April 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by rising demand for its weight-loss treatment Zepbound and type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker posted a profit of $2.58 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with analysts' expectations of $2.46 per share, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Patrick Wingrove in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)