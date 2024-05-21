Eli Lilly: conclusive trial in Crohn's disease

Eli Lilly reports that in its phase 3 VIVID-1 trial, patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease showed significant improvements with mirikizumab versus placebo after one year.



These results included high rates of clinical remission and endoscopic response, even in patients who had failed previous biologic therapies.



Mirikizumab met all primary and secondary study objectives, showing significant improvements in clinical and endoscopic responses at week 52: 54.1% of mirikizumab-treated patients achieved clinical remission and 48.4% had an endoscopic response at one year.



Data will be presented at Digestive Disease Week in Washington, D.C.



