Eli Lilly: further extension of its tender offer for POINT Biopharma

Eli Lilly today announced the extension of its tender offer to acquire the common shares of POINT Biopharma Global for a purchase price of $12.50 per share.



The tender offer, which was scheduled to expire on December 1, has been extended to December 15, 2023.



Eli Lilly reports that as of December 1, approximately 26374912 shares had been validly tendered, representing approximately 24.75% of the issued and outstanding shares.



Holders who have already tendered their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the extension of the tender offer.



