Eli Lilly: further extension of takeover bid for Point Biopharma Global

December 18, 2023 at 08:36 am EST Share

Eli Lilly announced today that it is extending its tender offer for the shares of POINT Biopharma Global at a price of $12.50 per share.



This is the 4th extension of Eli Lilly's tender offer. The offer was originally due to expire on November 9, but was extended to November 16, December 1, December 15 and, according to today's announcement, December 22.



As of December 15, 2023, 24338647 shares had been validly tendered, representing around 22.81% of the shares issued and outstanding.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.