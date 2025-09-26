Eli Lilly announces that the European Commission has authorized the marketing of Kisunla (donanemab) for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease in adults with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia with confirmed amyloid pathology.



The authorization is based in particular on the results of a Phase III study showing a significant slowing of cognitive and functional decline. According to Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of Lilly International, "the earlier patients are identified and treated, the stronger the response to treatment."



Kisunla is the only monthly therapy targeting amyloid plaques with the possibility of stopping treatment once deposits are reduced to a minimal level, which can limit infusion time and costs.



This approval offers a new treatment option for approximately 6.9 million European patients affected by the disease.