ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly profit beats estimates on demand for cancer, diabetes drugs

01/29/2021 | 07:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of the drug trulicity, made by Eli Lilly and Company, sit on a counter at a pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its diabetes and cancer drugs and a partial lift from sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The company recorded $871.2 million in quarterly sales of the COVID-19 therapy, bamlanivimab, benefiting from the U.S. government's move to stock up on the drug for emergency use. Mizuho analysts had expected the drug to bring in sales of $813 million.

The company's COVID-19 therapy belongs to a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies and has been authorized for use in the United States in patients who are at risk of serious illness from the infection.

Sales of key Lilly drugs in the quarter beat expectations as high demand helped offset pricing pressures from rebates or after-market discounts to health insurers and pharmacy benefits managers.

Sales of diabetes drug Trulicity rose 24% to $1.50 billion, beating estimates of $1.39 billion, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales of cancer treatment Alimta also grew 23% to $652.7 million, trouncing estimates of $560 million.

The company lowered its 2021 earnings forecast to between $7.10 and $7.75 per share from its prior forecast of between $7.25 and $7.90, citing higher investments. It, however, kept its sales and adjusted profit forecasts unchanged.

Net earnings rose to $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.75 per share, beating estimates of $2.35 per share.

Overall sales rose 21.7% to $7.44 billion.

Eli Lilly shares were up 2.1% at $214.6 in trading before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 394 M - -
Net income 2020 5 805 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 195,97 $
Last Close Price 210,12 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY24.45%190 491
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.49%445 321
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.61%306 309
NOVARTIS AG-0.98%210 403
PFIZER INC.-2.58%199 324
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.74%197 140
