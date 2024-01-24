Eli Lilly: promising gene therapy for hearing impairment

January 24, 2024 at 09:26 am EST Share

Eli Lilly announced last night that Akouos, its wholly-owned subsidiary, had presented the first positive clinical results from a phase 1/2 study of its AK-OTOF gene therapy.



The first participant to receive AK-OTOF in the study, an 11-year-old child suffering from profound hearing loss since birth, enjoyed restored hearing within 30 days.



In this individual, hearing was restored across all frequencies tested, reaching thresholds of 65-20 dB HL and within the normal hearing range at certain frequencies at the day 30 visit.



The surgical administration procedure and experimental treatment were well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were reported.



' 'Gene therapy for hearing loss is a goal that doctors and scientists around the world have been working on for more than 20 years,' said Professor John Germiller, of The Hospital of Philadelphia and principal investigator of the clinical trial. "These early results show that it could restore hearing better than many thought," he added.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.