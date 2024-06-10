Eli Lilly: promising trial for tirzepatide in MASH
Results showed that 51.8%, 62.8% and 73.3% of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg tirzepatide respectively achieved freedom from MASH without worsening fibrosis, compared with 13.2% of participants on placebo.
The data were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2024 congress and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Regarding secondary endpoints, 59.1%, 53.3% and 54.2% of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg respectively showed an improvement in fibrosis without worsening of MASH, compared with 32.8% on placebo.
Lilly is in discussion with regulatory authorities regarding the next steps for tirzepatide in the treatment of MASH.
