Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly receives DoJ subpoena over New Jersey manufacturing plant

05/27/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to its New Jersey plant that makes its COVID-19 treatment, the drugmaker said in a filing on Thursday.

The drugmaker said it was cooperating fully with the investigation. Lilly said it had previously engaged external counsel to conduct an independent investigation of certain allegations relating to the Branchburg plant. "Lilly is deeply committed to manufacturing high-quality medicines for patients who need them, and the safety and quality of our products is our highest priority," the company said. Reuters reported earlier this month that the company's employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators in an effort to downplay serious quality control problems at the manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey.

The unsigned report, filed April 8 in Lilly's confidential employee complaint system and reviewed by Reuters, asserts that the executive rewrote findings by Lilly technical experts at the plant, which has been under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to make the conclusions appear more favorable to the company.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
06:54aELI LILLY & CO  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26ELI LILLY AND  : Insider at Eli Lilly (LLY) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
05/26Covid-19 Treatment From Vir, GlaxoSmithKline Is Approved -- Update
DJ
05/26Covid-19 Treatment From Vir, GlaxoSmithKline Is Approved
DJ
05/25ELI LILLY AND  : (LLY) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
05/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Eli Lilly
MT
05/24ELI LILLY AND  : Insider Selling in Eli Lilly (LLY) Shares Continues
MT
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Eli Lilly
MT
05/24ELI LILLY AND  : Says Mirikizumab Improved Fatigue in Crohn's Disease Patients i..
MT
05/23ELI LILLY AND  : to Supply Switzerland with Doses of COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibod..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 288 M - -
Net income 2021 6 673 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 216,34 $
Last Close Price 200,99 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.04%182 705
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.43%445 228
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%302 564
PFIZER, INC.6.85%217 862
ABBVIE INC.7.05%202 586
NOVARTIS AG-4.38%200 094