In Q3 2025, Eli Lilly reported adjusted net income of $6.31bn, compared with $1.06bn a year earlier, up a massive 493%. Adjusted EPS was $7.02 vs. $1.18 a year earlier.



According to published data, net income was $5.58bn, up 475%, with EPS of $6.21 (compared to $1.07 last year).



Quarterly revenue grew 54% year-on-year to $17.60bn. This growth was driven by a 62% increase in volumes, partially offset by an unfavorable price effect of 10%. Sales in the US grew 45% to $11.30bn, while international revenues jumped 74% to $6.30bn.



Lilly's flagship products, Mounjaro and Zepbound, were the main drivers of growth. Mounjaro generated $6.52bn in revenue in Q3, up 109% year-on-year, while Zepbound reached $3.59bn, up 185%.



"Lilly delivered another strong quarter, with 54% revenue growth driven by continued demand for our incretin portfolio," commented David A. Ricks, CEO of the company. He also highlighted clinical advances, notably with orforglipron, in phase 3 for diabetes and obesity, and US approval of Inluriyo for breast cancer.



Buoyed by this momentum, Lilly has raised its annual revenue forecast, which is now expected to be between $63.0bn and $63.5bn (up from $60.0bn to $62.0bn previously).



EPS guidance has also been raised to between $21.80 and $22.50 on a reported basis and between $23.00 and $23.70 on an adjusted basis.



Following this announcement, the stock rose nearly 6% in pre-market trading in New York.