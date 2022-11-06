Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban - FT

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Some Eli Lilly and Co
employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana
operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that
would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even
though an Indiana judge has temporarily halted the ban, the
Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm's chief executive David Ricks
told the newspaper in an interview.
His comments come after the Republican-controlled Indiana
Senate passed a law in August banning most abortions. The U.S.
Supreme Court in June overturned the national right to the
procedure it had recognized in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade
ruling.
An Indiana judge blocked the state in September from
enforcing the new law while Planned Parenthood and other
healthcare providers challenge it in court.
Ricks said the new restrictions had created challenges for
people to come to work in Indiana and that if Eli Lilly wanted
to attract and retain the best staff, it had to grow in other
locations, the FT said.
Eli Lilly did not provide details on how many staff have
asked to move from Indiana, the FT said.
But it quoted Rick as saying the restrictions would not
become an impediment to working for the company and that the
drugmaker would consider factors such as abortion when
considering relocation requests.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by
William Mallard)