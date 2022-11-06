Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-04 pm EDT
357.41 USD   -1.18%
11/04Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Treatment Bebtelovimab Unlikely to Neutralize Certain Omicron Subvariants, US FDA Says
MT
11/04UBS Adjusts Eli Lilly and Company Price Target to $407 From $381, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03Akouos Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Akouos, Inc. - AKUS
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban - FT

11/06/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Some Eli Lilly and Co employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge has temporarily halted the ban, the Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm's chief executive David Ricks told the newspaper in an interview.

His comments come after the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate passed a law in August banning most abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the national right to the procedure it had recognized in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

An Indiana judge blocked the state in September from enforcing the new law while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court.

Ricks said the new restrictions had created challenges for people to come to work in Indiana and that if Eli Lilly wanted to attract and retain the best staff, it had to grow in other locations, the FT said.

Eli Lilly did not provide details on how many staff have asked to move from Indiana, the FT said.

But it quoted Rick as saying the restrictions would not become an impediment to working for the company and that the drugmaker would consider factors such as abortion when considering relocation requests. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
11/04Eli Lilly's COVID-19 Treatment Bebtelovimab Unlikely to Neutralize Certain Omicron Subv..
MT
11/04UBS Adjusts Eli Lilly and Company Price Target to $407 From $381, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03Akouos Investor Alert By The Former : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
11/02Guggenheim Adjusts Eli Lilly and Company Price Target to $399 From $353, Maintains Buy ..
MT
11/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Eli Lilly's Price Target to $365 From $305, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
11/02Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Eli Lilly to $395 From $355, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
11/02Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and Company's Price Target to $441 From $408, Keeps Ove..
MT
11/02SVB Securities Raises Price Target on Eli Lilly and Company to $384 From $341, Keeps Ou..
MT
11/01Eli Lilly Cuts 2022 Outlook Despite Stronger-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results
MT
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 692 M - -
Net income 2022 6 053 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,9x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 340 B 340 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 357,41 $
Average target price 360,19 $
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Alonzo Weems Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.39%339 603
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%448 332
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.90%269 732
PFIZER, INC.-20.03%265 015
ABBVIE INC.7.30%256 838
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.52%253 486