Feb 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly has settled a lawsuit by Minnesota that accused the three largest insulin makers of deceptively raising the price of the diabetes treatment.

The settlement filed on Wednesday in a New Jersey federal court calls for Lilly to offer Minnesota customers without insurance, who pay for its insulin drugs out of pocket, the option to pay no more than $35 a month for them.

Minnesota also sued Novo Nordisk and Sanofi , in a lawsuit that began in 2018. Lilly's settlement, which will last for five years, requires court approval.

Lilly and the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Minnesota claimed that the drugmakers fraudulently set artificially high list prices for their products while offering rebates to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in exchange for them covering the drug on behalf of health plans.

While insured patients generally pay a fraction of a drug's list price, uninsured patients were left paying much higher prices, the state said. Insulin drugs are vital for people with type 1 diabetes to control their blood sugar, as well as for some patients with the more common type 2 diabetes.

Lilly announced last March that it was slashing its insulin prices, making the drugs available to many patients for $25 or $35, following pressure from President Joe Biden, lawmakers and advocacy groups.

However, a survey released by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in July found that many patients were still being charged hundreds of dollars. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)