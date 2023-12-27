Eli Lilly: successful takeover bid for POINT Biopharma Global

December 27, 2023

Eli Lilly has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of POINT Biopharma Global, a company with a pipeline of therapies in development for the treatment of cancer.



Next-generation radioligand-targeted therapies offer great promise for making significant advances against a variety of cancers, and we are delighted to be investing in this field with the addition of POINT," explained Jacob Van Naarden, Executive Vice President at Eli Lilly.



"Over time, I hope we will be able to bring several new 'radioligand' therapies to cancer patients and improve their outcomes," he added.



By the end of the tender offer, 72,788,215 shares had been tendered, representing around 67.97% of the shares issued and outstanding. These shares have been accepted for payment and will be promptly paid for, in accordance with the terms of the offer, at a price of $12.5/share.





