In its quarterly report, Eli Lilly said that it is raising its adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS target range for FY 2025 to between $21.75 and $23, up from a previous forecast of $20.78 to $22.28. However, NB: after -2.6% yesterday, pmt -7.7%.



Likewise, the pharmaceutical company raised its midpoint revenue guidance for the current fiscal year by $1.5bn to a range of $60bn to $62bn (up from $58bn to $61bn).



In Q2, Eli Lilly's adjusted EPS jumped 61% to $6.31, well above consensus, on revenue up 38% to nearly $15.6bn, thanks to volume growth for Zepbound and Mounjaro.



Our pipeline continued to advance, highlighted by positive results from studies in oncology and cardiometabolic health, CEO David A Ricks added. We also increased our manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.