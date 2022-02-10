Eli Lilly to Supply Covid-19 Treatment Candidate to U.S. Government for $720 Million

By Denny Jacob



Eli Lilly & Co. said it has agreed to supply 600,000 doses of an investigational drug to the U.S. government in an effort to expand the country's Covid-19 treatment options.

The government will pay $720 million in the agreement to acquire the units of bebtelovimab, an investigational neutralizing monoclonal antibody. It will accept the doses if it is granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Eli Lilly has submitted a request for an emergency use authorization for the drug for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in certain high-risk patients.

The agreement calls for a delivery of the 600,000 doses by March 31, with an option to acquire an additional 500,000 doses by July 31.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1746ET