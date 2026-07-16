The US drugmaker is taking over a company focused on treatments for hard-to-treat psychiatric disorders, aiming to expand its neuroscience portfolio.

Eli Lilly has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AtaiBeckley, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for mental health disorders. The deal is designed to strengthen its neuroscience portfolio, particularly in treatment-resistant depression.



AtaiBeckley's lead asset, mebufotenin benzoate (or BPL-003 for those in the know), has received the FDA's "Breakthrough Therapy" designation, from the US FDA, clearing the way to launch phase 3 studies.



Eli Lilly said the target's portfolio also includes VLS-01, an oral formulation of DMT (a psychedelic molecule being studied as a potential treatment for certain psychiatric disorders), currently in phase 2b.



Eli Lilly will pay $6.75 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction, with up to an additional $2.50 per share tied to certain development and regulatory approval milestones. The upfront consideration values AtaiBeckley's equity at about $2.8bn, with a potential additional $1bn linked to the CVR.



The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to approval by AtaiBeckley's shareholders and regulatory clearances. The offer price represents a premium of roughly 40% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of July 15, 2026.





