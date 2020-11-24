Log in
Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
News 
All News

Eli Lilly to supply 26,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody drug to Canada

11/24/2020 | 01:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply 26,000 doses of its antibody drug to treat COVID-19 patients for $32.5 million.

The treatment, bamlanivimab, which was developed in partnership with Canadian biotech company AbCellera, will be supplied to Canada over a three-month period between December and February.

The drugmaker said additional doses will be supplied to Canada on a monthly basis according to the medical need of the country and the availability of supply.

Last week, Canada granted an interim authorization to bamlanivimab for treating COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2020
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
01:26pELI LILLY AND : to Supply Bamlanivimab to Treat Covid-19 in Canada
DJ
01:20pUPS Preparing to Help Ship, Store Covid-19 Vaccines
DJ
11/23REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. to begin distributing Regeneron's COVID-19 anti..
RE
11/23ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly and Precision BioSciences Announce Genome Editin..
AQ
11/23ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly's neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab receives in..
AQ
11/21FDA Authorizes Regeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail Drug -- Update
DJ
11/21REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Authorizes Regeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Cocktai..
DJ
11/20ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) receives ..
AQ
11/20ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) receives ..
PR
11/20ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Baricitinib Receives Emergency Use Authorization from ..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 681 M - -
Net income 2020 6 011 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 164,58 $
Last Close Price 143,38 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.09%129 986
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.37%378 744
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.77%283 004
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.73%203 111
PFIZER INC.-6.79%202 993
NOVARTIS AG-13.38%198 168
