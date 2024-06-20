Eli Lilly: warning about counterfeit products

Eli Lilly and Company has issued an open letter warning of the serious risks posed by counterfeit, adulterated and compounded versions of its FDA-approved drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.



Eli Lilly stresses the importance of proper use of these genuine medicines.



To protect patients, Lilly is taking legal action against med-spas and wellness centers selling unapproved compounded products of tirzepatide.



The defendants are accused of deception by presenting their products as equivalent to Mounjaro/Zepbound, misleadingly using Lilly's clinical trial results, and falsely referring to FDA approvals.



Lilly's letter aims to raise awareness of the dangers of unsafe products and promote the correct use of their approved medicines.



