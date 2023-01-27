FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jaypirca to Treat Lymphoma Patients

By Stephen Nakrosis

Loxo@Lilly, the oncology unit of Eli Lilly & Co., said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved Jaypirca to treat certain lymphoma patients.

Jaypirca, or pirtobrutinib, was approved for certain adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma who had received prior therapy, the company said.

The company said the FDA's approval was based on results from the BRUIN trial, and an international Phase 1/2 study. Enrollment is underway for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial, Loxo@Lilly said.

Jaypirca is expected to be available in the U.S. in coming weeks, according to the company.

