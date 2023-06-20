Advanced search
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:03 2023-06-20 pm EDT
451.95 USD   +0.95%
05:18pFDA Approves Two Drugs to Treat Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes
DJ
04:06pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Late Tuesday
MT
03:58pEli Lilly to Report New Research on Treatment of Diabetes, Obesity at Meeting in San Diego
MT
FDA Approves Two Drugs to Treat Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes

06/20/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Jardiance and Synjardy to treat Type 2 diabetes in young people.

The approvals were granted to Boehringer Ingelheim who, along with Eli Lilly, jointly markets Jardiance, also known as empagliflozin. Synjardy contains empagliflozin as well as metformin hydrochloride.

Both medicines are taken orally and metformin is the only other oral therapy available for the treatment of children with Type 2 diabetes, the FDA said. It was first approved for pediatric use in 2000.

The medicines were approved as additions to diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar control in children 10 years of age and older with Type 2 diabetes, the FDA said.

Jardiance was approved by the FDA in 2014 as an addition to diet and exercise to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes. Synjardy was approved by the FDA in 2015 as a treatment in addition to diet and exercise.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1918ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 373 M - -
Net income 2023 7 230 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,8x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 429 B 429 B -
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 451,95 $
Average target price 449,52 $
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ruth Gimeno Vice President
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel M. Skovronsky Executive VP, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.38%424 999
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.03%459 428
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.44%356 105
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.47%277 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.94%249 054
ABBVIE INC.-14.21%244 601
