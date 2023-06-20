FDA Approves Two Drugs to Treat Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Jardiance and Synjardy to treat Type 2 diabetes in young people.

The approvals were granted to Boehringer Ingelheim who, along with Eli Lilly, jointly markets Jardiance, also known as empagliflozin. Synjardy contains empagliflozin as well as metformin hydrochloride.

Both medicines are taken orally and metformin is the only other oral therapy available for the treatment of children with Type 2 diabetes, the FDA said. It was first approved for pediatric use in 2000.

The medicines were approved as additions to diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar control in children 10 years of age and older with Type 2 diabetes, the FDA said.

Jardiance was approved by the FDA in 2014 as an addition to diet and exercise to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes. Synjardy was approved by the FDA in 2015 as a treatment in addition to diet and exercise.

