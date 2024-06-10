June 10 (Reuters) - A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted that available data for Eli Lilly's experimental treatment, donanemab, showed the drug was effective in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Lilly's drug is a potential rival to Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi, which won U.S. approval last July.

The panel makes nonbinding recommendations to the FDA, which the agency usually follows. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis)