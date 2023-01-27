Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25:09 2023-01-27 pm EST
342.83 USD   -1.49%
02:47pEli Lilly's Oncology Unit Gets US FDA's Approval for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drug
MT
02:43pFDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jaypirca to Treat Lymphoma Patients
DJ
02:35pEli Lilly Receives US FDA's Nod of Jaypirca to Treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

01/27/2023 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.

The approval is based on data from a subset of patients from early- to mid-stage trial. The confirmatory late-stage trial is currently enrolling patients, the U.S. drugmaker added.

The drug is expected to be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
02:47pEli Lilly's Oncology Unit Gets US FDA's Approval for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drug
MT
02:43pFDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jaypirca to Treat Lymphoma Patients
DJ
02:35pEli Lilly Receives US FDA's Nod of Jaypirca to Treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
MT
02:27pFDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug
RE
02:19pFDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug
RE
02:08pU.S. FDA Approves Jaypirca™ (pirtobrutinib), the First and Only Non-Covalent (Rev..
PR
08:55aEli Lilly's Diabetes Drug Recommended for Approval by European Medicines Agency Committ..
MT
01/26U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
RE
01/26Eli Lilly Earmarks $1 Million to Boost Cold Chain Capacity in 17 Countries
MT
01/26Lilly Supports Direct Relief's Efforts to Expand Access to Medicines by Improving Cold ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 659 M - -
Net income 2022 6 097 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,9x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 331 B 331 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 348,01 $
Average target price 378,45 $
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anat Ashkenazi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Diogo Rau Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Alonzo Weems Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.40%330 671
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.04%441 560
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.14%309 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.52%277 411
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.68%270 958
ABBVIE INC.-8.79%260 586