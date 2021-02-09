Log in
Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Ticks Up As Investors Hedge Bets On Growth View -- Health Care Roundup

02/09/2021 | 05:19pm EST
Health-care companies rose slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Eli Lilly said Chief Financial Officer Joshua Smiley has resigned after the company was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Mr. Smiley and an employee.

The U.S. federal government is further boosting guarantees of vaccines to states, as the Biden administration seeks to accelerate the rollout of the inoculations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1718ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 394 M - -
Net income 2020 5 805 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 209,30 $
Last Close Price 205,77 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.87%186 547
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.79%434 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.23%294 623
NOVARTIS AG-2.31%205 113
PFIZER INC.-5.13%193 543
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
