Health Care Ticks Up As Investors Hedge Bets On Growth View -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Eli Lilly said Chief Financial Officer Joshua Smiley has resigned after the company was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Mr. Smiley and an employee.

The U.S. federal government is further boosting guarantees of vaccines to states, as the Biden administration seeks to accelerate the rollout of the inoculations.

02-09-21 1718ET