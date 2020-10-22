Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Eli Lilly For Potential Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly" or the "Company") (NYSE: LLY).

On October 13, 2020, the Company announced that it was pausing enrollment of its antibody-based drug trial for the treatment of COVID-19 over safety concerns.  The study is testing whether adding Lilly's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to Gilead Science Inc.'s remdesivir would benefit people hospitalized with COVID-19. Separately, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also recommended a pause on the trial. Additionally, according to a Reuters article published on October 13, 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") inspectors "uncovered serious quality control problems" at the Company's plant ramping up to manufacture COVID-19 drugs.  

Following this news, Eli Lilly's stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 2.85%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

Then, on October 21, 2020, Bloomberg published an article reporting that FDA inspectors found continuing quality-control problems at Eli Lilly's facility being used to manufacture COVID-19 drugs. Reportedly, an October 2, 2020 memo discussing the FDA inspection of the facility in July and August states that the findings "support a major failure of quality assurance."

If you purchased Eli Lilly Energy securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 212-329-8571. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 329-8571
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-eli-lilly-for-potential-securities-fraud-301158384.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
05:53pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Eli Lilly For Potential Securities Frau..
PR
09:15aELI LILLY AND COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/21Lilly hires external adviser for COVID-19 drug plant problems
RE
10/21REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Lilly hires external adviser for COVID-19 drug plant..
RE
10/21Eli Lilly Says 1 Manufacturing Plant Underwent FDA General Surveillance Inspe..
RE
10/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
10/20THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of Eli Lilly and ..
BU
10/20INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Eli L..
BU
10/20ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
AQ
10/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group