    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
12/12/2022 | 03:28pm EST
367.70 USD   +1.86%
Lilly Announces 15% Dividend Increase, First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

12/12/2022 | 03:28pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.13 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2023.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom. F-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about expected dividend payments and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there are significant risks and uncertainties in pharmaceutical research and development, as well as in business development activities and capital allocation strategies related to the company's business and actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-announces-15-dividend-increase-first-quarter-2023-dividend-301700769.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2022
