Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement

01/19/2023 | 10:01am EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Lilly will also conduct a conference call that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial performance.

The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Lilly 
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to:   

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors) 

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-confirms-date-and-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-announcement-301724909.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2023
