Lilly to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

03/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Patrik Jonsson, Lilly senior vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company  
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. F-LLY

Refer to:

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)   

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301494136.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2022
