Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eli Lilly and Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lilly to Participate in Bernstein's Second Annual Operational Decisions Conference

11/01/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in Bernstein's Second Annual Operational Decisions Conference on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Jake Van Naarden, CEO of Loxo Oncology at Lilly and president of Lilly Oncology; Mark Mintun, senior vice president, research and development – neuroscience, and president, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals; and Jamie Croaning, global development leader – tirzepatide, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12:30 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company  
Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. F-LLY

Refer to:                  

Jordan Bishop; bishop_jordan@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)  

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-bernsteins-second-annual-operational-decisions-conference-301412916.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
12:01pLilly to Participate in Bernstein's Second Annual Operational Decisions Conference
PR
10/28Additional Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Phase 3 monarchE Trial Data Published in the Annals ..
PR
10/27ELI LILLY & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
10/27Mizuho Securities Adjusts Eli Lilly and Co.'s Price Target to $272 From $279, Reiterate..
MT
10/26Eli Lilly Reports Higher Third-Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Forecast to Reflect Increas..
MT
10/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Michelin, Facebook, UBS, Tesla, Volvo...
10/26Eli Lilly Intends to Complete US Marketing Application Submission for Alzheimer's Drug ..
MT
10/26Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Programs Head in Different Directions
DJ
10/26Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
10/26Eli Lilly, Pfizer Halt Program for Osteoarthritis Pain Drug
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
More recommendations