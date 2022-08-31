Log in
    LLY   US5324571083

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-08-31 am EDT
305.22 USD   -0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lilly to Participate in Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/31/2022 | 10:01am EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly's senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:10 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to:     

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301614927.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2022
