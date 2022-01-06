Log in
Lilly to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company  

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. F-LLY

Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)
Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)    

