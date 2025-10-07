Eli Lilly reports new data showing that Omvoh is the first and only interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19) to help patients with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis achieve long-term sustained results for four years.



This data, the final results of the Phase 3 LUCENT-3 open-label extension study, are being presented at the European Gastroenterology Week (UEG), held October 4-7 in Berlin.



Approximately 80% of patients treated with Omvoh in the LUCENT-3 study who achieved clinical remission at one year maintained long-term clinical and endoscopic remission without corticosteroids, Eli Lilly said.



At four years, almost all patients who achieved clinical remission at one year showed improvement in bowel urgency, one of the most disruptive symptoms for patients, the pharmaceutical company adds.