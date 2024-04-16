By Dean Seal

Precision BioSciences expects to get three programs back from Prevail Therapeutics after a gene-editing collaboration between the two companies ended.

The advanced gene-editing company said Tuesday that it has exercised its option to regain rights for the programs after Prevail, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly, elected to conclude the collaboration that started up in January 2021.

The two companies advanced three programs from concept toward clinical candidates during that time, Chief Executive Michael Amoroso said.

Given the strong proof-of-concept data generated so far, Precision is looking into opportunities to develop the returned programs independently or in partnership with others, it said.

The return of the programs isn't expected to impact Precision's near-term clinical priorities, the company said.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-24 1707ET