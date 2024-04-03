Eli Lilly and Company is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by therapeutic field as follows: - endocrinology (57.7%): products for treating osteoporosis, diabetes, and growth problems; - oncology (19.5%); - immunology diseases (11.1%); - neurology (8.4%): primarily drugs used in treating depression and schizophrenia; - other (3.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (63.9%), Europe (18.1%), Japan (4.9%), China (4.5%) and other (8.6%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals