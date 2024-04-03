April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website showed that two doses of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Zepbound, would be available only in limited amounts through end of April 2024 due to increased demand. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
