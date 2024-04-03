April 3 (Reuters) - Two doses of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Zepbound, would be available in limited amounts through end of April due to increased demand, the U.S. health regulator's website showed.

The Food and Drug Administration noted limited availability of 5 and 12.5 milligram doses, while 2.5, 7.5, 10 and 15 milligram doses were listed as available.

The regulator on Tuesday notified tight supply of certain doses of Lilly's diabetes drug, Mounjaro, through April.

Lilly did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)