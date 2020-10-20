Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In August 2020, the Company began a clinical trial to test whether adding the Company's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir would benefit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

On October 13, 2020, the trial's sponsor, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") recommended that the trial be paused after an analysis of safety data found "an overall difference in clinical status between the group receiving LY-CoV555 and the group receiving saline placebo."

On this news, Eli Lilly’s stock price fell $4.41, or 2.8%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

The same day, after the market closed, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspectors “uncovered serious quality control problems” at Eli Lilly’s pharmaceutical plant that will manufacture COVID-19 drugs, including its antibody therapy. The article further stated: “Following its November inspection, the FDA classified the problems as the most serious level of violation, resulting in an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) notice.” Among other things, the FDA “found that data on the plant’s various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not properly audited.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.28, or approximately 5%, over four consecutive trading sessions to close at $142.80 per share on October 19, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Eli Lilly securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
01:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of Eli Lilly and ..
BU
11:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Eli L..
BU
09:33aELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
AQ
10/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
10/19ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
10/19WHO says expects to hear more soon on paused COVID-19 antibody trial
RE
10/19ELI LILLY : Health Canada Approves Taltz for Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarth..
DJ
10/18SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : May Benefit From Covid-19 Neutralising Antibody
DJ
10/16ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly Announces Agreement to Acquire Disarm Therapeuti..
AQ
10/15Gilead questions WHO study that cast doubts on drug's COVID-19 benefits
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 807 M - -
Net income 2020 6 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 166,47 $
Last Close Price 142,80 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.65%129 444
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%379 969
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.81%292 399
PFIZER INC.-3.14%210 050
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.50%198 975
NOVARTIS AG-14.48%190 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group