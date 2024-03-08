14:25 ET -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said the Food and Drug Administration would hold an advisory committee meeting on its proposed Alzheimer's disease drug donanemab, likely delaying the agency's decision on whether to approve the drug. The FDA wants to further understand topics related to evaluating the drug's safety and efficacy in a pivotal Phase 3 study. A meeting date hasn't been set. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-24 1441ET