10:37 ET -- Eli Lilly & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The drugmaker posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales and earnings but trimmed its full-year guidance. Eli Lilly shares are down 4.5% to $345.93. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1052ET