09:37 ET -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration said the benefits of Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment, donanemab, outweigh the risks for most patients. All 11 members of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted that evidence supports the effectiveness of donanemab for patients with Alzheimer's disease. Shares are up 2.5%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

