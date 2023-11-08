14:30 ET -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro to include the treatment of obesity. The pharmaceutical giant said the drug will be branded as Zepbound when used for weight loss. Mounjaro has already been prescribed off-label for weight loss since it was approved as a Type 2 diabetes treatment in May 2022. Zepbound was approved for adults with a body-mass index of 30 and above, or those with a BMI of 27 and above who have complications like hypertension. Lilly said it expects Zepbound, with a list price of $1,060, to become available by the end of the year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

