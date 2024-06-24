14:04 -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's anti-obesity drug tirzepatide, sold as Zepbound in the U.S., reduced obstructive sleep apnea severity in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company said Friday that results showed a significant proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity treated with tirzepatide achieved disease resolution. Lilly shares were recently up 1.6% to $898.16. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1419ET