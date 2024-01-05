10:09 ET -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Lilly launched a direct-to-consumer website Thursday, as the company stepped up its marketing efforts for weight-loss drugs. The company's LillyDirect will connect U.S. patients living with migraine, diabetes or obesity with independent doctors and support, and deliver some Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacies to a patient's home. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1024ET