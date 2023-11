13:40 EST -- Eli Lilly is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company announced it will build a new factory to meet rising demand for obesity and diabetes treatments. The $2.5 billion manufacturing facility will be built in Germany, the company said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-23 1359ET