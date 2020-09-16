16 September 2020
ALEGrO: last junction completed
The Walloon Ministers for Energy, Philippe Henry, and Spatial Planning, Willy Borsus, attended the completion of work on the ALEGrO project this Wednesday at the Lixhe converter station in Liège Province.
ALEGrO is the first interconnector between Belgium and Germany. All the infrastructure has now been installed and energisation testing can start next week. The connection will make it possible for the two countries to exchange 1,000 MW (1 GW) of additional electricity (approximately equivalent to the electricity consumption of a city with a population of one million). The project is now entering the home stretch before commercial exploitation, which is scheduled for the end of the year.
-
The first electricity interconnector between Belgium and Germany has now been built and testing is set to begin soon.
-
Commercial operation will start by the end of the year.
-
The interconnector will enhance both countries' security of supply and help to further the integration of renewable energy sources.
Want to know more ?
Discover the dedicated webpage for this project
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
Mélanie Laroche
Project Communication South
Melanie.Laroche@elia.be
office: +32483589323
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:39:07 UTC