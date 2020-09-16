Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Elia Group NV/SA    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 10:02:43 am
85.55 EUR   -0.18%
09:40aALEGRO : last junction completed
PU
07/29ELIA / : Transmission Belgium 2020 Half-year financial report
PU
07/29ELIA / : Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALEGrO: last junction completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:40am EDT

16 September 2020

ALEGrO: last junction completed

The Walloon Ministers for Energy, Philippe Henry, and Spatial Planning, Willy Borsus, attended the completion of work on the ALEGrO project this Wednesday at the Lixhe converter station in Liège Province.

ALEGrO is the first interconnector between Belgium and Germany. All the infrastructure has now been installed and energisation testing can start next week. The connection will make it possible for the two countries to exchange 1,000 MW (1 GW) of additional electricity (approximately equivalent to the electricity consumption of a city with a population of one million). The project is now entering the home stretch before commercial exploitation, which is scheduled for the end of the year.
  • The first electricity interconnector between Belgium and Germany has now been built and testing is set to begin soon.
  • Commercial operation will start by the end of the year.
  • The interconnector will enhance both countries' security of supply and help to further the integration of renewable energy sources.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
Mélanie Laroche
Project Communication South
Melanie.Laroche@elia.be
office: +32483589323

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
09:40aALEGRO : last junction completed
PU
07/29ELIA / : Transmission Belgium 2020 Half-year financial report
PU
07/29ELIA / : Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results
PU
07/27German North Sea wind power output up 21% in January-June - TenneT
RE
07/24ARCADIS OST 1 : construction of platform kicks off at Gdansk Shipyard
PU
06/30ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Half-year report
CO
06/24ELIA / : Large-scale evacuation drill at Benelux's tallest high-voltage pylons
PU
06/18ELIA / : Electricity consumption in Belgium is gradually reaching normal levels
PU
05/29ELIA / : Last offshore wind farm successfully connected to North Sea power hub
PU
05/28ELIA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 367 M 2 810 M 2 810 M
Net income 2020 261 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2020 6 657 M 7 901 M 7 901 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 5 884 M 6 970 M 6 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 544
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,50 €
Last Close Price 85,70 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Claude Grégoire Vice Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA8.34%6 970
NEXTERA ENERGY22.11%144 789
ENEL S.P.A.7.88%91 870
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.29%78 915
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.52%67 895
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.41%62 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group