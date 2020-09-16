ALEGrO: last junction completed

The first electricity interconnector between Belgium and Germany has now been built and testing is set to begin soon.

Commercial operation will start by the end of the year.

The interconnector will enhance both countries' security of supply and help to further the integration of renewable energy sources.

ALEGrO is the first interconnector between Belgium and Germany. All the infrastructure has now been installed and energisation testing can start next week. The connection will make it possible for the two countries to exchange 1,000 MW (1 GW) of additional electricity (approximately equivalent to the electricity consumption of a city with a population of one million). The project is now entering the home stretch before commercial exploitation, which is scheduled for the end of the year.