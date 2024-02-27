BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chris Peeters, the chief executive of Belgian postal operator Bpost, told Belgian papers Le Soir and L'Echo on Tuesday that he could not rule out staff cuts and a possible restructuring within the company.

Peeters, whose company has been under pressure due to speculation that the Belgian government could choose other companies to distribute Belgian newspapers, is due to address the country's politicians on this matter on Tuesday.

"We cannot rule out a restructuring," Peeters told the newspapers.

Bpost shares have fallen around 25% since the start of 2024. The Belgian government has a 51% stake in the company. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)