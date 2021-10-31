Log in
CRM: results of first auction (Y-4) now available on elia.be/crm

10/31/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
BRUSSELS | Elia has published the results of the first capacity remuneration mechanism (CRM) auction for the 2025-2026 delivery year on its website.

The results show that market players offered sufficient capacity as part of a competitive auction. Both traditional and new market players participated. 40 offers were selected, representing a total capacity of 4,447.7 MW. Based on this selection, the annual average price is €31,671.57 per MW. In 2024 (Y-1), a second auction will be organised for the 2025-2026 delivery year.

Key facts and figures

  • The 40 selected projects represent a total capacity of 4,447.7 MW.
  • 66% of the offered capacity was selected: a total volume of 1,648.72 MW was selected for use over multiple years (under 8-year or 15-year contracts). 2,799 MW for 1 year.
  • The selected offers are very diverse in nature: 56% are existing units, 1% are batteries; 7% are demand side management and 36% come from two new (combined-cycle) gas-fired generation units.
  • The two new (combined-cycle) gas-fired generation units are projects in Vilvoorde (796.25 MW) and Les Awirs (805.35 MW). The weighted average price of the selected bids is €31,671.57 per MW per year.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 16:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
