Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Elia Group NV/SA    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elia / : Adequacy study for Belgium no need for strategic reserve for winter 2021-22

11/30/2020 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 November 2020

Adequacy study for Belgium no need for strategic reserve for winter 2021-22

On 30 November Elia has published its probabilistic analysis of Belgium's adequacy situation for the winter 2021-22, an important element for the Federal Minister for Energy to take into account when deciding on the required volume of strategic reserve.

The report provides a probabilistic assessment of Belgium's security of supply for next winter (2021-22) under consulted hypotheses as required by the Electricity Act. The report also gives a preliminary outlook for subsequent winters in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In addition to the 'base case' scenario, Elia performed a sensitivity analysis, incorporating high impact events (with a low probability) on the availability of nuclear generation in Belgium & France and evaluated the corresponding need for a strategic reserve.

As previous years, Elia makes its recommendation based on this sensitivity. The European Commission's DG Competition approved such an approach within the context of the state aid review of the strategic reserve mechanism. As this scenario leads to a margin of 0 MW for Belgium for next winter (2021-22), it does not induce a need for constituting a strategic reserve for that winter.

As next step, the Federal Energy Administration will provide its advice to the Minister by December 15th. Consequently, the Federal Minister for Energy will decide by 15 January 2021 upon the need of a strategic reserve.

Public consultations

As the operator of Belgium's transmission system, Elia regularly consults Belgian market parties and the general public.

Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
10:19aELIA / : Adequacy study for Belgium no need for strategic reserve for winter 202..
PU
11/25QUARTERLY STATEMENT : Elia Group Q3
PU
11/24SIDC : Confirmation of the launch of 15 and 30 minutes cross-border intraday pro..
PU
11/20ELIA GROUP NV/SA : quaterly earnings release
10/20ELIA / : Combined Grid Solution, the world's first hybrid interconnector, inaugu..
PU
10/13ELIA / : Group launches re.alto, its own corporate start-up to accelerate digita..
PU
10/06ELIA / : Reconciliation of the alternative performance measures annual report 20..
PU
10/01ELIA / : Alternative Performance Measures Annual Report 2019
PU
10/01ELIA / : Alternative Performance Measures 1H 2020
PU
09/16ALEGRO : last junction completed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 364 M 2 831 M 2 831 M
Net income 2020 256 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2020 6 657 M 7 972 M 7 972 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 6 556 M 7 839 M 7 852 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,59x
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 544
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,50 €
Last Close Price 95,50 €
Spread / Highest target 6,81%
Spread / Average Target -2,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Claude Grégoire Vice Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA20.73%7 839
NEXTERA ENERGY24.10%147 185
ENEL S.P.A.20.22%103 311
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%84 021
ORSTED A/S63.50%76 037
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.72%69 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ