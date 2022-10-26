Elia / : Chris Peeters and Catherine Vandenborre have strengthened their positions as CEO and CFO of Elia Group, the international holding company. Frédéric Dunon becomes Deputy CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium

From 1 November, Frédéric Dunon will become Deputy CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium

James Matthys-Donnadieu will take over his role as Chief Customers, Markets & System Officer

The expansion of Elia Group's strategic activities and ambitions, particularly in terms of its offshore markets and digital transformation, means the tasks and activities of Elia Group and Elia Transmission Belgium need to be made more distinct. To meet this need, our CEO, Chris Peeters, and our CFO, Catherine Vandenborre, will soon be working on a full-time basis for the Group. They will focus on the execution and financing of the Group's strategy.



In order to guarantee that ETB's operational management is suitable, the board of directors has appointed a new deputy CEO who will take office on 1 November; this new deputy CEO will remain in this role until all governance obligations have been fulfilled and the role of CEO can be fully transferred. Frédéric Dunon will take on this new role at ETB.