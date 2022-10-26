Advanced search
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
Elia / : Chris Peeters and Catherine Vandenborre have strengthened their positions as CEO and CFO of Elia Group, the international holding company. Frédéric Dunon becomes Deputy CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium

10/26/2022 | 11:48am EDT
26 October 2022

Chris Peeters and Catherine Vandenborre have strengthened their positions as CEO and CFO of Elia Group, the international holding company. Frédéric Dunon becomes Deputy CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium
  • From 1 November, Frédéric Dunon will become Deputy CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium
  • James Matthys-Donnadieu will take over his role as Chief Customers, Markets & System Officer

The expansion of Elia Group's strategic activities and ambitions, particularly in terms of its offshore markets and digital transformation, means the tasks and activities of Elia Group and Elia Transmission Belgium need to be made more distinct. To meet this need, our CEO, Chris Peeters, and our CFO, Catherine Vandenborre, will soon be working on a full-time basis for the Group. They will focus on the execution and financing of the Group's strategy.

In order to guarantee that ETB's operational management is suitable, the board of directors has appointed a new deputy CEO who will take office on 1 November; this new deputy CEO will remain in this role until all governance obligations have been fulfilled and the role of CEO can be fully transferred. Frédéric Dunon will take on this new role at ETB.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 903 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
Net income 2022 295 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 7 708 M 7 689 M 7 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 9 160 M 9 137 M 9 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA8.26%9 137
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.74%149 048
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.17%69 860
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.98%69 482
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.26%61 371
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.82%55 711