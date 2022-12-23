Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Elia Group NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:29 2022-12-23 am EST
134.40 EUR   -0.67%
06:05aElia / : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007
PU
12/22Elia / : S&P Global affirms Elia Group, Eurogrid and ETB's BBB+ rating and revises the outlook to negative for Elia Group and Eurogrid
PU
12/14Elia / : Federal Government endorses Belgian Energy Island as spearhead project for EU COVID-19 recovery fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 December 2022

Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007

As a result of the implementation of the capital increase in favour of the members of the personnel of Elia Group NV/SA and its Belgian subsidiaries, as recorded in a notarial deed dated 13 December 2022, Elia Group NV/SA has issued 47.920 new shares.

In accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant interests in issuers whose shares may be traded on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions, Elia Group NV/SA hereby releases the following information:

Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
office: +32 2 546 74 29
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Regulated information

This heading provides access to Elia Group's press releases dealing with regulated information, including the annual report, financial report, quarterly information and minutes of general meetings

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
06:05aElia / : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007
PU
12/22Elia / : S&P Global affirms Elia Group, Eurogrid and ETB's BBB+ rating and revises the out..
PU
12/14Elia / : Federal Government endorses Belgian Energy Island as spearhead project for EU COV..
PU
11/25Europe's STOXX 600 logs sixth straight week of gains
RE
11/25Quarterly Statement : Elia Group Q3 2022
PU
11/18Elia Group Study On “powering : electrification combined with access to low-carbon ..
PU
10/28Elia / : CRM auction result (Y-4) for 2026-2027 published on elia.be/crm
PU
10/26Elia / : Chris Peeters and Catherine Vandenborre have strengthened their positions as CEO ..
PU
10/24PPL, Elia to Develop Transmission Services for Offshore Wind Capacity in New England
MT
10/24PPL Corporation and Elia Group Subsidiaries Announce Agreement to Develop and Propose I..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 488 M 3 696 M 3 696 M
Net income 2022 350 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2022 7 463 M 7 907 M 7 907 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 9 939 M 10 530 M 10 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 135,30 €
Average target price 124,35 €
Spread / Average Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA17.46%10 530
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.73%165 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.81%78 508
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.18%76 964
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 595
ENEL S.P.A.-27.99%54 618